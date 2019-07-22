Shields Road in Canfield blocked by fallen tree

CANFIELD — Canfield Joint Fire District reported a tree fell across Shields Road just before 10 a.m. today.

Motorists are being detoured through Dorado Beach Drive, which leads to Tippecanoe Road.

Fire district Chief Don Hutchison said the tree is completely blocking the roadway and took electrical wires with it when it fell. One nearby district station reported a brief power outage.

FirstEnergy’s website reports up to 500 customers were affected by the fallen tree. Power was expected to be restored this afternoon.

FirstEnergy has also dispatched a forestry truck to remove the tree.