Man tried to take baby, fires shots

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are looking for a man who reports said tried to take a baby from his girlfriend late Saturday on Ohio Avenue, fired several shots at a gathering crowd and fled from a traffic stop.

Officers were called about 10:25 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 2500 block of Ohio Avenue, where a woman said she was arguing with her ex-boyfriend and he tried to take a baby he was carrying. He punched her in the face but she was still able to take the baby inside, reports said.

Reports said the man then fired several shots from a gun he had before leaving.

Police spotted the car he was supposed to be in and pulled it over but he ran away, reports said. A police dog was called to help track him but the man was still able to elude capture, reports said.