Liberty police, Trumbull coroner investigate body found in yard


July 22, 2019

Staff report

LIBERTY

Liberty Township police and the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause of death of a 28-year-old man found in a yard in the 1100 block of Mansell Drive.

According to the Trumbull County 911 Center log, the man was reported missing about 1:45 p.m. Sunday, and his body was found about 6 p.m.

No other details were available late Sunday night.

