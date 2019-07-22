Free baseball clinic is this week

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown East coaching staff and players will host a free baseball clinic this week for all Youngstown City School District students entering grades five through eight.

The clinic will run from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, July 24 through July 26, at Pemberton Park, Shady Run Road. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Parents must provide transportation to and from camp. The camp will be directed by Jason Ray, East High’s baseball coach; his staff, clinicians and the East team.

Players will have the opportunity to bat, catch and learn the fundamentals of baseball. Participants should bring a baseball glove if possible. Call Coach Ray at 330-402-1493 with questions.