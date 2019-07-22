Coroner investigating death of man found on South Side
YOUNGSTOWN — Police are waiting for the Mahoning County coroner to determine the cause of death of a man found 4 p.m. Saturday on the South Side at East Earle Avenue and Erie Street.
Chief Robin Lees said there were no signs of foul play on the man’s body and investigators believe his death was not due to any criminal activity.
The man’s name has not yet been released.
