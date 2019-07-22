Boardman robbery under investigation
BOARDMAN — Police are investigating a robbery at Shell gas station on Market Street early Saturday morning, according to police reports.
The store clerk told police that a black male in his 20s wearing a gray hoodie and red pants approached the counter and said, “I don’t want to hurt anyone just give me the money.”
The suspect then took an undetermined amount of money from the register and fled.
