Severe thunderstorm warning up for Mahoning, Trumbull

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Mahoning County and southern Trumbull County until 6:30 p.m.

At 5:27 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Canfield, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-size hail.

The NWS expects damage to trees and power lines.