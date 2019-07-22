Severe thunderstorm warning up for Mahoning, Trumbull
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Mahoning County and southern Trumbull County until 6:30 p.m.
At 5:27 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Canfield, moving northeast at 20 mph.
Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-size hail.
The NWS expects damage to trees and power lines.
