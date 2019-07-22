KSU at Trumbull closed Monday


July 21, 2019 at 6:01p.m.

Staff report

CHAMPION

Kent State University at Trumbull will be closed Monday because of a power outage, the university announced today.

Only essential employees should report to work, the advisory said.

