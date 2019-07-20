Greatest Golfer u17 Girls Champ | Benson does it in threes


July 20, 2019 at 7:11p.m.

Leah Benson did it in threes this summer for Greatest Golfer of the Valley Girls u17 play.

She won three qualifiers and won the championship . this weekend — her third championship in Greatest. Every year she has played Greatest, she has won the championship — playing out of Tam O'Shanter Golf Course in Hermitage.

GIRLS u17


Champion: Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter 88 + 82 = 170

Kyra Woods Avalon Lakes Golf Course 89 + 83 = 172

Jackie Adler Deer Creek Golf Course 94 + 86 = 180

Sierra Richard Black Hawk Golf Course 100 + 82 = 182

Jayne Bernard Mill Creek Golf Course 94 + 90 = 184

Alyssa Rapp Lake Club 102 + 87 = 189

Madison Horvath The Links at Firestone Farms 100 + 89 = 189

Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course 99 + 94 = 193

Sophia Yurich Lake Club 105 + 103 = 208

