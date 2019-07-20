Greatest Champs 2019 | Benson, Sylak, Turner, Petrochko

The 2019 Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior championship presented by The Waypoint Group in Canfield wrapped up today at host Avalon Lakes and Country Club.

Here are your champions:

Boys u17

Jake Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course 79 + 74 = 153



Michael Porter Mahoning Country Club 82 + 74 = 156



Tyler Andersen The Links at Firestone Farms 82 + 82 = 164



Luke Nord Lake Club 87 + 80 = 167



Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course 80 + 87 = 167



Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course 89 + 79 = 168



Luke Eyster Lake Club 86 + 83 = 169



Christopher Loychik Avalon Lakes Golf Course 81 + 90 = 171



Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course 86 + 87 = 173



Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course 92 + 84 = 176



Jacob Buttar Avalon Lakes Golf Course 90 + 88 = 178



Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course 96 + 83 = 179



Dominic Kapics Duck Creek Golf Course 101 + 82 = 183

Girls u17

Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter 88 + 82 = 170



Kyra Woods Avalon Lakes Golf Course 89 + 83 = 172



Jackie Adler Deer Creek Golf Course 94 + 86 = 180



Sierra Richard Black Hawk Golf Course 100 + 82 = 182



Jayne Bernard Mill Creek Golf Course 94 + 90 = 184



Alyssa Rapp Lake Club 102 + 87 = 189



Madison Horvath The Links at Firestone Farms 100 + 89 = 189



Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course 99 + 94 = 193



Sophia Yurich Lake Club 105 + 103 = 208

Boys u14

Rocco Turner Tippecanoe Country Club 82





Matthew Morelli New Castle Country Club 83



*Bryce Daggett Avalon Lakes Golf Course 85



Nathan Kelly East Liverpool Country Club 85

Caleb Domitrovich Mahoning Country Club 88



Landon Wilson Alliance Country Club 94



Landen Cameron Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course 97



Anthony Cesario Yankee Run Golf Course 98



Cj Brew Tam O'Shanter 104



Colin Linert Tippecanoe Country Club 109

(* Wins 3rd in tiebreaker)

Girls u14

Alexandra Petrochko Avalon Lakes Golf Course 75



Madison Murphy Pine Lakes Golf Course 85



Luciana Masters Tam O'Shanter 88



Kaitlyn Hoover New Castle Country Club 112

