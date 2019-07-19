YWCA Warren hosts job-skills workshops


July 19, 2019 at 1:58p.m.

WARREN — YWCA Mahoning Valley will have a job-skills workshops beginning Monday. The workshops will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday through Aug. 1. Workshop is free to attend and will be at the YWCA Warren location, 375 North Park Ave.

Participants will receive instruction in career exploration, resume writing, interviewing practice, job stability, and financial literacy. The workshops are open to women and men, age 18 and older. Participants who attend all sessions will receive a $100 stipend. Walk-ins welcome.

For information, contact Kim at 330-746-6361, ext. 122.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000