YWCA Warren hosts job-skills workshops

WARREN — YWCA Mahoning Valley will have a job-skills workshops beginning Monday. The workshops will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday through Aug. 1. Workshop is free to attend and will be at the YWCA Warren location, 375 North Park Ave.

Participants will receive instruction in career exploration, resume writing, interviewing practice, job stability, and financial literacy. The workshops are open to women and men, age 18 and older. Participants who attend all sessions will receive a $100 stipend. Walk-ins welcome.

For information, contact Kim at 330-746-6361, ext. 122.