YWCA Warren hosts job-skills workshops
WARREN — YWCA Mahoning Valley will have a job-skills workshops beginning Monday. The workshops will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday through Aug. 1. Workshop is free to attend and will be at the YWCA Warren location, 375 North Park Ave.
Participants will receive instruction in career exploration, resume writing, interviewing practice, job stability, and financial literacy. The workshops are open to women and men, age 18 and older. Participants who attend all sessions will receive a $100 stipend. Walk-ins welcome.
For information, contact Kim at 330-746-6361, ext. 122.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 3, 2019 midnight
Job-skills workshop
- March 1, 2018 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST || YWCA Youngstown to have jobs event
- February 5, 2019 midnight
Job-skills workshop
- November 4, 2017 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
- February 26, 2017 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.