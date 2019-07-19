Sylak, Benson eke out leads in Day 1 of Greatest junior finals


July 19, 2019 at 7:40p.m.

The Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior championships started Friday at Squaw Creek.

Here are the scores.

Play continues Saturday at Avalon Lakes.

The u17s play 36 holes. The u14s play 18 holes.

The event is sponsored by The Waypoint Group in Canfield.

===

BOYS u17

Jake Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course 79

Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course 80

Christopher Loychik Avalon Lakes Golf Course 81

Tyler Andersen The Links at Firestone Farms 82

Michael Porter Mahoning Country Club 82

Luke Eyster Lake Club 86

Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course 86

Luke Nord Lake Club 87

Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course 89

Jacob Buttar Avalon Lakes Golf Course 90

Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course 92

Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course 96

Dominic Kapics Duck Creek Golf Course 101

==

GIRLS u17

Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter 88

Kyra Woods Avalon Lakes Golf Course 89

Jayne Bernard Mill Creek Golf Course 94

Jackie Adler Deer Creek Golf Course 94

Hannah Ogden Mill Creek Golf Course 97

Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course 99

Madison Horvath The Links at Firestone Farms 100

Sierra Richard Black Hawk Golf Course 100

Alyssa Rapp Lake Club 102

Sophia Yurich Lake Club 105

===

SATURDAY TEE TIMES At Av Lakes

===

BOYS u17

12:00 Dominic Kapics Duck Creek Golf Course

Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course

Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course

12:08 Jacob Buttar Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course

Luke Nord Lake Club

12:16 Luke Eyster Lake Club

Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course

Michael Porter Mahoning Country Club

12:24 Tyler Andersen The Links at Firestone Farms

Christopher Loychik Avalon Lakes Golf Course

12:32 Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course

Jake Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course

==

GIRLS u17

12:40 Sophia Yurich Lake Club

Alyssa Rapp Lake Club

Madison Horvath The Links at Firestone Farms

12:48 Sierra Richard Black Hawk Golf Course

Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course

Jayne Bernard Mill Creek Golf Course

12:56 Jackie Adler Deer Creek Golf Course

Kyra Woods Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter

==

BOYS u14

1:08 Brew Cj Tam O'Shanter

Morelli Matthew New Castle Country Club

1:15 Kelly Nathan East Liverpool Country Club

Linert Colin Tippecanoe Country Club

1:22 Turner Rocco Tippecanoe Country Club

Wilson Landon Alliance Country Club

Cesario Anthony Yankee Run Golf Course

1:30 Daggett Bryce Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Cameron Landen Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course

Domitrovich Caleb Mahoning Country Club

==

GIRLS u14

1:38 Murphy Madison Pine Lakes Golf Course

Masters Luciana Tam O'Shanter

Hoover Kaitlyn New Castle Country Club

1:46 Mckenzie Gustas Tam O'Shanter

Petrochko Alexandra Avalon Lakes Golf Course

