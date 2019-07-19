NWS issues severe thunderstorm watch for Mahoning, Shenango valleys


July 19, 2019 at 5:47p.m.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Mahoning and Trumbull counties and Lawrence and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania until 10 p.m. tonight.

