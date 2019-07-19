Mocha House opening downtown Youngstown site
YOUNGSTOWN — Coffee shop Mocha House is opening a location downtown at 120 E. Boardman St. in the Eastern Gateway Community College Building
The location will open in the fall, said owner Bill Axiotis. He also owns the Warren store.
Axiotis will open the downtown location with Nick Georgalos and family. The Boardman location is independently owned.
