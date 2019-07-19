McSally fined $23,000 for 2014 campaign finance violations
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally has agreed to pay a fine of more than $23,000 to settle campaign finance violations from the 2014 election.
The Federal Election Commission publicly disclosed the settlement this week.
FEC auditors found that McSally's 2014 House campaign took $319,000 in excessive contributions from 117 people. Campaign contributions were capped at $2,600 per person during that election cycle.
Auditors also found that McSally's campaign didn't properly disclose nearly $33,000 from political action committees.
McSally spokeswoman Katie Waldman says the campaign is happy the FEC resolved a matter from four election cycles ago.
The FEC says the campaign hired experts to review all activity from 2012 and 2014 and corrected its finance reports.
McSally is facing a tough election next year to hold onto her Senate seat.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 19, 2002 midnight
Benjamin: Ryan material violates U.S. election law
- April 24, 2002 midnight
17TH DISTRICT FEC gets complaint about Ryan loan
- September 10, 2004 midnight
CONGRESSIONAL CAMPAIGN Cafaro error on finances is explained
- April 24, 2002 midnight
17TH DISTRICT Ryan's loan raises concern
- May 3, 2002 midnight
RYAN CAMPAIGN Panel receives another complaint
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.