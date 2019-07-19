JCC 'Dash and splash' event Sunday in Liberty
LIBERTY — The Jewish Community Center will host its annual Dash and Splash 5K and Family Fun Run or Walk at 9 a.m. Sunday.
The run/walk will start at the Jewish Community Center’s main campus at 505 Gypsy Lane, and end at the Logan campus at 3245 Logan Way.
At the end, there will be a free party where families can swim at the campus’ outdoor pool and enjoy refreshments.
People can register the day of the race starting at 7 a.m. at the Logan campus or register ahead of time on the Jewish Community Center website. Runners will be bused from the Logan campus to the main campus for the start of the race.
Tickets are $10 for a single participant or $15 per family.
