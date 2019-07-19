Handel's Court location will reopen, company assures

YOUNGSTOWN

Handel’s Ice Cream says it is planning on opening its Handel’s Court location, which is closed temporarily after an armed robbery there July 13.

In a statement, the company said the robbery is a first in its almost 75 years of existence and the company decided to close for the time being to ensure the safety of employees, but does plan on reopening. No timetable was given.

The statement also asked for help from the public in identifying the three robbers.

Police said three men, two of them armed, forced their way inside Saturday morning at gunpoint while an employee was there to get the store ready to open for the day, took the safe and fled.

The statement also said CrimeStoppers Youngstown is offering a $2,500 reward for information on the suspects. Anyone with information can call 330-746-CLUE.