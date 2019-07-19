Food distribution Saturday in Cornersburg


July 19, 2019 at 3:09p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, will have a surplus food distribution from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday for recipients in ZIP codes 44509, 44511 and 44515. Recipients must bring reusable bags.

