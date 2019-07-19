Child porn suspect arraigned

YOUNGSTOWN — A South Hazelwood Avenue man who police said refused to let them in his house earlier this week while they served a search warrant investigating child pornography was arraigned today on four felonies in municipal court.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set bond at $16,500 for Nicholas Yukon, 29, on a felony charge of tampering with evidence, a felony charge of pandering obscenity, a felony charge of possession of criminal tools and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing justice.

Members of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force were serving a warrant at Yukon’s home but he refused to let police inside and was taken into custody. Additional charges could be filed as a result of the investigation.