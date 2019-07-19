2 workers dead after being trapped in Ohio grain silo


July 19, 2019 at 2:20p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A grain-shipping business says two of its workers have died after they were trapped inside a silo.

The workers became trapped this morning inside the silo operated by The Andersons in Toledo.

A fire department spokesman says rescue crews spent nearly two hours trying to reach the men. He says at one point they were able to make contact with one of the workers.

Rescue crews had brought in special equipment in an attempt to stop the grain from collapsing on the men.

A statement released by The Andersons says the company is shaken by the loss of two of its workers.

The company says it will work authorities to investigate what happened.

