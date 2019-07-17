Storm water meeting location change


July 17, 2019 at 3:31p.m.

CANFIELD — The ABC Water and Storm Water District trustees meeting that is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday has been moved to Canfield Township Hall, 21 S. Broad St.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900