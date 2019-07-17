Storm water meeting location change
CANFIELD — The ABC Water and Storm Water District trustees meeting that is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday has been moved to Canfield Township Hall, 21 S. Broad St.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 3, 2019 10:55 p.m.
Canfield hires attorney for water service review
- April 4, 2017 9:53 a.m.
ABC Water and Storm Water District board meets Wednesday
- February 18, 2010 2:06 p.m.
Canfield residents can weigh in on storm-water projects Monday
- July 11, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Canfield trustees hear about flooding complaints
- September 13, 2018 12:01 a.m.
ABC water district plans to levy fee on home, business owners
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.