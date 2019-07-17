Police arrest man on South Hazelwood in child porn investigation

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who refused to allow police into a home Wednesday while they were serving a warrant in a child pornography investigation was taken into custody.

Nicholas Yukon, 29, was charged with obstructing official business and tampering with evidence after city police and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force served the warrant Wednesday morning at a home on South Hazelwood Avenue where he was staying.

Youngstown police officer Kelly Jankowski, who is heading the investigation for the task force, said Yukon could face additional charges as a result of the investigation, which began several months ago when a task force member used a covert law enforcement program on the internet and received downloads of child pornography.

