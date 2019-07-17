Multiple crashes snag I-80 east of Belmont Avenue
LIBERTY
Interstate 80 eastbound just east of state Route 193 is closed due to multiple crashes, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
There were at least three crashes in the area, including a semi that jackknifed, according to a state trooper.
Drivers should avoid that road.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 31, 2010 midnight
4 injured in crash on I-80 near Belmont
- July 8, 2010 1:33 p.m.
Austintown woman in serious condition after motorcycle crash
- May 24, 2010 10:19 p.m.
UPDATE: Three dead in accident that closes I-80 near Hubbard
- March 25, 2019 8:05 a.m.
UPDATE | Jessica Iglesias, 36, of Hubbard dead in I-80 crash
- March 25, 2019 4:23 p.m.
First I-80 crashes in Liberty this morning involved 4 vehicles
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.