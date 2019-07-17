Multiple crashes snag I-80 east of Belmont Avenue


July 17, 2019 at 5:01p.m.

LIBERTY

Interstate 80 eastbound just east of state Route 193 is closed due to multiple crashes, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

There were at least three crashes in the area, including a semi that jackknifed, according to a state trooper.

Drivers should avoid that road.

