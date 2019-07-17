I-80 eastbound at state Route 193 in Liberty is open
LIBERTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that Interstate 80 eastbound at state Route 193 is now open. The section of I-80 was closed earlier today after two crashes about 3:50 p.m. today.
