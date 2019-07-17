Court rules that Pittsburgh’s paid sick leave law can stand


July 17, 2019 at 2:23p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is overturning lower court decisions and ruling that Pittsburgh has the authority to require paid sick leave for workers.

Today’s ruling by the state Supreme Court lets the city’s 2015 ordinance stand.

Mayor William Peduto is calling the decision a huge win for people who live and work in Pittsburgh. He says people shouldn’t be forced into deciding between staying home sick and missing a day’s pay, or going to work and spreading germs.

Business organizations had sued over the rule and won twice in lower courts.

Under the ordinance, employers with 15 or more employees must give them up to 40 hours of paid sick leave per year. Employers with fewer than 15 employees must provide up to 24 hours of paid sick leave per year.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900