9-year-old Ohio boy pulled from creek dies in ’apparent drowning’
CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old boy pulled from a creek in Cincinnati has died in an “apparent drowning.”
Assistant fire chief Anson Turley with the Cincinnati Fire Department said he was driving by Mill Creek about 3 p.m. Tuesday when he was flagged down by children screaming that someone had “gone under.”
Turley says the boy was found unresponsive in about 8 feet of water. He was taken to a hospital where he died Tuesday night.
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the boy as Kingdesmond Jennings, of Covington, Ky. A coroner’s report lists the death as an “apparent drowning.”
Turley said the boy was among several children playing in the creek when he disappeared beneath the water.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 19, 2017 1:56 p.m.
Authorities ID girl who died after pulled from river in Ohio
- August 3, 2009 9:15 a.m.
Michigan boy drowns at Ohio water resort
- July 27, 2011 8:48 a.m.
Coroner: Boy found in Erie bay likely drowned
- June 20, 2017 2:50 p.m.
Trumbull coroner ID's 16-year-old pulled from Mosquito Lake
- June 25, 2013 12:50 p.m.
Central Ohio toddler drowns in above-ground pool
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.