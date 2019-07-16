Youngstown mayor has sensitivity training for department heads
YOUNGSTOWN — A senior citizen advisory committee, created by Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, will provide senior sensitivity training Wednesday for the mayor’s cabinet and department heads.
The training will include aging sensitivity and dementia training, issues that impact older adults, particularly low-income minority seniors, Brown said.
“I believe this training is important so that we can better serve our seniors in the city of Youngstown,” he said.
