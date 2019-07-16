Warrant issued in Youngstown shooting case

YOUNGSTOWN — A warrant for felonious assault was issued this week in municipal court accusing a man of shooting a woman in the head last month during an argument.

John Farris III, 25, is charged for the June 23 shooting that left the woman injured. She was only recently able to speak to detectives.

Reports said police were called about 8:10 p.m. June 23 to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a woman was taken there with a gunshot wound to the head.

A complaint said the victim and Farris were arguing in Farris’ SUV somewhere on the South Side when he took out a gun, hit her with the gun then shot her.

A man who was nearby drove the victim to the hospital after Farris fled, reports said.