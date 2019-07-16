Texas Dem introduces articles of impeachment
WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Rep. Al Green has introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, potentially forcing a vote this week on whether to remove the president from office.
The vote would come too soon for most Democrats, as a majority of the caucus appears to oppose impeachment, for now. But Green is seeking to capitalize on a growing sentiment for impeachment in the wake of Trump's racist tweets over the weekend.
Green introduced the measure shortly after the House voted to condemn Trump for tweets that four Democratic congresswomen should "go back" to their home countries. All are Americans. Green said Trump is unfit for office and "enough is enough."
Any member of the House can force an impeachment vote. Green has done so twice before, unsuccessfully.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 4, 2019 1:48 p.m.
Pelosi doesn't want to talk impeachment, but some Dems do
- January 5, 2019 midnight
Impeachment talk flares after Dems take power
- January 16, 2019 midnight
What is the basis for Democrats touting Trump’s impeachment?
- January 4, 2019 9:26 a.m.
Trump says Democrats' impeachment talk is 2020 ploy
- May 19, 2019 3:24 p.m.
GOP rep's support for impeachment won't change Dems' reticence
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.