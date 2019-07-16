BREAKING: John Paul Stevens, former Supreme Court justice, dies at 99

Pennsylvania turnpike tolls to rise 6 percent next year


July 16, 2019 at 4:21p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be going up 6 percent next year for both E-ZPass users and cash customers.

Turnpike officials announced today the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission had approved the increase slated to start Jan. 5 on all sections and extensions except for three “cashless” toll facilities in western Pennsylvania.

Officials said the increase is needed to meet escalating debt-service costs and to maintain aging roads.

Officials said the most common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase from $1.40 to $1.50 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.30 to $2.50 for cash customers. The most common tractor-trailer toll will rise from $3.70 to $4 for E-ZPass and from $16.30 to $17.30 for cash.

Three western Pennsylvania highways will see increases Oct. 27.

