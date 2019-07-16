Egg mess in Boardman
BOARDMAN
People attending a party on Jeannette Drive Sunday afternoon returned to their cars to find them covered in eggs, according to police reports.
A witness told police she observed three males in a black sedan acting suspiciously.
Police are investigating the incident.
