BREAKING: John Paul Stevens, former Supreme Court justice, dies at 99

Cene, Woods, Masters, Wilson all make Greatest finals


July 16, 2019 at 7:51p.m.

story tease

The last qualifier of the 2019 Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior series took place Tuesday at Avalon Lakes Golf and Country Club.

Here are the scores. The (*) is a previous qualifier. The (Q) is the qualifier from Tuesday’s play.

The championship will be played Friday and Saturday. The lineup for that will be announced Wednesday night.

===

BOYS u17

Jake (*) Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course 73

Nathan (Q) Cene Duck Creek Golf Course 78

Michael (*) Porter Mahoning Country Club 79

Luke Nord Lake Club 80

Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course 81

Tyler Andersen The Links at Firestone Farms 82

Jacob Buttar Avalon Lakes Golf Course 84

Kent Gross Duck Creek Golf Course 85

Patrick Kennedy Mill Creek Golf Course 86

Josiah Worsencroft Mill Creek Golf Course 86

Luke Eyster Lake Club 88

Connor Daggett Avalon Lakes Golf Course 88

Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course 89

Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course 90

Bobby Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club 90

Connor Sigler Mill Creek Golf Course 90

Aiden Wiesemann Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 92

Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course 93

Gavin Batdorff Flying B Golf Course 93

Joseph Nohra Avalon South Golf Course 95

Robert Shelton Avalon at Squaw Creek 96

Christopher Loychik Avalon Lakes Golf Course 96

Nolan Williard Lake Club 96

Kenneth Montgomery Yankee Run Golf Course 99

Drew Marzich Tippecanoe Country Club 100

Gavin Pahanish Salem Hills Golf Course 104

Zach Linert Tippecanoe Country Club 105

Nate Smrek Mill Creek Golf Course 110

Christopher Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club 111

Nick Vassis Trumbull Country Club 120

Jake Wilkeson Mill Creek Golf Course 121

Dominic Kapics Duck Creek Golf Course -

==


GIRLS u17

Leah (*) Benson Tam O'Shanter 81

Kyra (Q) Woods Avalon Lakes Golf Course 89

Sierra (*) Richard Black Hawk Golf Course 89

Jackie (*) Adler Deer Creek Golf Course 90

Madison (*) Horvath The Links at Firestone Farms 90

Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course 94

Ava Staebler Tippecanoe Country Club 95

Sophia Yurich Lake Club 100

Eileen Mchale Flying B Golf Course 104

Grace Li Flying B Golf Course 112

Paige Keller Flying B Golf Course 114

Elizabeth Keller Flying B Golf Course 115

Olivia See Flying B Golf Course 123

Olivia Leskovac Mill Creek Golf Course

==


GIRLS u14

Madison (*) Murphy Pine Lakes Golf Course 82

Luciana (Q) Masters Tam O'Shanter 99

Kaitlyn (*) Hoover New Castle Country Club 106

Chloe (*) Leskovac Mill Creek Golf Course 113

===

BOYS u14

Caleb (*) Domitrovich Mahoning Country Club 84

Bryce (*) Daggett Avalon Lakes Golf Course 88

Rocco (*) Turner Tippecanoe Country Club 88

Landen (*) Cameron Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course 92

Landon (Q) Wilson Alliance Country Club 93

Luke Leskovac Mill Creek Golf Course 99

Matthew Morelli New Castle Country Club 100

Cj Brew Tam O'Shanter 101

Colin Linert Tippecanoe Country Club 105

More like this from vindy.com

Featured Broadcast

Latest

» more
Embedded Videos

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

Featured Broadcast

Latest

» more
Embedded Videos


AP News


corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900