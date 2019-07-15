UPDATE | Youngstown records its 12th homicide of this year
YOUNGSTOWN
The man who died of a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday morning has been identified as Reshaud Biggs, 33, of Boardman.
Biggs was found inside a parked car about 3:10 a.m. Saturday in front of a home in the 300 block of East Lucius Avenue. Police believe someone fired shots at him from another car.
Biggs was still breathing when paramedics arrived but later died at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
His death is the 12th homicide in Youngstown in 2019. In 2018, Youngstown had 26 homicides. At this time in 2018, Youngstown had nine homicides.
Court records show Biggs was killed three days after he was sentenced to probation Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on two charges of trafficking in cocaine, one a fourth degree felony, and one a fifth degree felony.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 2, 2018 midnight
Man found after being stabbed dies
- March 6, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Austintown man surrenders in city's first homicide of 2018
- March 18, 2019 11:52 p.m.
$500K bond for man charged in son's death
- November 18, 2009 midnight
City man pleads guilty in vehicular-homicide case
- May 10, 2014 midnight
Man arrested in first homicide of '14
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.