UPDATE | Youngstown records its 12th homicide of this year

YOUNGSTOWN

The man who died of a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday morning has been identified as Reshaud Biggs, 33, of Boardman.

Biggs was found inside a parked car about 3:10 a.m. Saturday in front of a home in the 300 block of East Lucius Avenue. Police believe someone fired shots at him from another car.

Biggs was still breathing when paramedics arrived but later died at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

His death is the 12th homicide in Youngstown in 2019. In 2018, Youngstown had 26 homicides. At this time in 2018, Youngstown had nine homicides.

Court records show Biggs was killed three days after he was sentenced to probation Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on two charges of trafficking in cocaine, one a fourth degree felony, and one a fifth degree felony.