West Nile virus confirmed in Youngstown East Side sample
YOUNGSTOWN
The Youngstown City Health District was notified today by the Ohio Department of Health that mosquitoes tested from one of its trap locations were confirmed positive for carrying West Nile Virus.
The trap was located at Bailey-Johnson Park on the city’s East Side and was sampled the week of June 18.
A bite from a mosquito carrying West Nile Virus can cause fever, aches, joint pain, diarrhea, vomiting, and rash. However, 80 percent of people bitten will not develop any symptoms, according to the health department. Serious illness associated with West Nile Virus is rare, but can include central nervous system disorders including encephalitis and/or meningitis, the health department said.
There is no vaccine or antiviral treatment for West Nile Virus so the most effective way to avoid infection is to prevent the mosquito bite.
The department advises people to use mosquito repellent as directed on the package; avoid outdoor activities during dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active; and wear long sleeves, long pants, and tuck clothing in.
Other recommendations from the department include: reduce mosquito breeding sites around your home by removing sources of standing water, such as flower pots, buckets and barrels; turn wading pools on their side when not in use; and change water in birdbaths and pet dishes frequently.
