Trying again today on Dale Williams sentencing for killing

YOUNGSTOWN

Sentencing for Dale Williams, which was postponed Thursday after a brawl broke out in the courtroom, will be 10:30 a.m. today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Williams, 59, pleaded guilty to the June 15, 2017, shooting death of Elizabeth Stewart, 46, as she was driving to work on Market Street. He is expected to be sentenced to 23 years to life in prison.

Williams was to be sentenced Thursday before Judge Maureen Sweeney, however he was attacked by two of the victim’s sons and the sentencing was postponed.

The sons are both in the Mahoning County jail serving jail sentences for contempt of court for the attack.