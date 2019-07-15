Three men get away with Handel's Ice Cream safe
YOUNGSTOWN
Reports said three men, two of them armed, got away Saturday with the safe from the Handel's Ice Cream shop on Handel Court.
Reports said an employee told police she was there at 9:10 a.m. to open the store and three men, two armed, forced the employee inside at gunpoint and took the safe.
