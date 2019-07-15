Three men get away with Handel's Ice Cream safe


July 15, 2019 at 10:49a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said three men, two of them armed, got away Saturday with the safe from the Handel's Ice Cream shop on Handel Court.

Reports said an employee told police she was there at 9:10 a.m. to open the store and three men, two armed, forced the employee inside at gunpoint and took the safe.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$294900