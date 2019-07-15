Sobriety checkpoint on West Side nets 7 OVI arrests

YOUNGSTOWN

Seven people were arrested on charges of operating a vehicle impaired during a sobriety checkpoint on the West Side on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

A total of 384 vehicles passed through the checkpoint at 2214 Mahoning Ave., organized by the Mahoning County OVI Task Force in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Task force police agencies participating in the checkpoint included Youngstown, Boardman, Mill Creek MetroParks, Milton, New Middletown and Poland Township.

Other enforcement activity at the checkpoint included two summonses for driving under suspension, one citation for adult restraint, one summons for drug abuse, one citation for an expired registration and one arrest on an outstanding arrest warrant.