Shots fired at house after Fifth Avenue party
YOUNGSTOWN
No one was injured after several shots were fired about 12:20 a.m. today at a home the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue.
Reports said several people were asked to leave a party and they got in a car that someone fired several shots from at the home.
The car headed toward Belmont Avenue after the shots were fired, reports said
