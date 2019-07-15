Shots fired at house after Fifth Avenue party


July 15, 2019 at 9:37a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

No one was injured after several shots were fired about 12:20 a.m. today at a home the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue.

Reports said several people were asked to leave a party and they got in a car that someone fired several shots from at the home.

The car headed toward Belmont Avenue after the shots were fired, reports said 

