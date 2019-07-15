Intermittent lane closures on Himrod and Madison Avenue expressways


July 15, 2019 at 9:48a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Starting Tuesday through Saturday, the Youngstown Street Department will be working to patch pot holes, cut grass and street sweeping on Route 62-Route 7 (Himrod Ave. expressway) and Route 422 (Madison Ave. expressway). To insure the safety of the workers there will be intermittent and partial lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

