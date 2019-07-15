Intermittent lane closures on Himrod and Madison Avenue expressways
YOUNGSTOWN
Starting Tuesday through Saturday, the Youngstown Street Department will be working to patch pot holes, cut grass and street sweeping on Route 62-Route 7 (Himrod Ave. expressway) and Route 422 (Madison Ave. expressway). To insure the safety of the workers there will be intermittent and partial lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
