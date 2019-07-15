UPDATE | Deputies pack courtroom for agg murder sentencing

YOUNGSTOWN

After his original sentencing hearing was postponed Thursday because he was attacked by the sons of the woman he pleaded guilty to murdering, Dale Williams, 62, was sentenced today to 23 years to life.

Sentencing was by Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Williams pleaded guilty to the June 15, 2017, shooting death of Elizabeth Stewart, 46, who was ambushed on Market Street on her way to work by Williams.

Because of the melee Thursday, extra deputies were on hand for security. The two men who attacked Williams are in the county jail on contempt charges and were not at today's hearing.

Williams chose not to address the court. An aunt of the victim addressed the court and apologized for the actions of her nephews.

Twelve deputies were in the common pleas courtroom andtold to adopt a "zero tolerance" policy toward anyone in the gallery who may be overly upset.