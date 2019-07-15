Covelli, amphitheater have a successful stretch
YOUNGSTOWN
Covelli Centre and the new Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre drew more than 20,000 people to events in a two-week span that recently ended.
Covelli Centre hosted a sold-out return appearance by pop superstar Lionel Richie on June 29 as well as the Youngstown Comic Con July 6-7.
The amphitheater welcomed iconic music groups Chicago on June 28 and Earth Wind and Fire on July 5.
“We welcome these opportunities to demonstrate our exceptional operations, production and customer service abilities to broad audiences and hope that it will encourage them to continue to look to our facilities for entertainment,” said Ken Bigley, vice president of JAC Management Group, which manages both facilities.
