Bond set for accused Family Dollar store robber


July 15, 2019 at 1:53p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Bond was set at $10,000 today in municipal court for a man accused of robbing the Glenwood Avenue Family Dollar with a knife.

Magistrate Anthony Sertick set the bond for Jonathan Stevens, 26, on a first degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.

Police said Steven's tried to use a knife to rob the store before running away.

