Man found shot in head inside vehicle on South Side
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A male victim was found in a vehicle shot in the head at about 3 a.m. today on Lucius Avenue on the city's South Side.
The victim was still breathing when he was taken to a local hospital, according to Youngstown police.
His condition was unknown as of Sunday at 9 p.m.
Police have not released additional details on the victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
