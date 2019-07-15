Man found shot in head inside vehicle on South Side


July 14, 2019 at 9:21p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A male victim was found in a vehicle shot in the head at about 3 a.m. today on Lucius Avenue on the city's South Side.

The victim was still breathing when he was taken to a local hospital, according to Youngstown police.

His condition was unknown as of Sunday at 9 p.m.

Police have not released additional details on the victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

