Sen. Blumenthal introduces legislation to stop ICE raids
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal has introduced new legislation aiming to prevent U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents from arresting immigrants living in the country illegally in safe spaces.
Blumenthal said the legislation's goal is to ensure immigration officers to not go against their own policies.
The Democratic senator's announcement came as a nationwide immigration enforcement operation was expected to start this weekend.
John Mohan, spokesman for ICE in the New England region, said he could not comment on legislation but added the agency's policy does prevent enforcement at safe areas.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, recently signed bills further restricting cooperation between police officials and immigration officers through the TRUST Act.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 6, 2018 1:46 p.m.
VP Pence defends ICE, rips Democrats
- January 25, 2018 8:51 a.m.
Ryan: House will pass new Senate stopgap measure
- July 1, 2019 2:58 p.m.
Tim Ryan introduces legislation to protect kids, pets in hot cars
- February 11, 2019 10:23 a.m.
Budget talks resume amid border issues impasse
- June 30, 2018 midnight
New rallying call for 2020 Democrats: ‘Abolish ICE’
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.