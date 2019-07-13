Pa. boy dies after small boat capsizes on farm retention pond
OLEY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died while playing in a stormwater retention basin on a family farm in southeastern Pennsylvania.
Andrew Martin was playing with some other boys in several feet of water that had collected Thursday in the basin in Oley after a day of heavy rains. They were in a small kayak or paddle board that flipped over about 8:15 p.m.
The boys who were with Martin ran into the family home to get help and a parent called 911. But Martin was unconscious in the pond when responders arrived and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Authorities say the death was not related to the flash flooding that occurred throughout region on Thursday.
An investigation into the death is ongoing.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 9, 2008 midnight
Officials suspect no foul play in 3 Lake Erie drowning deaths
- July 20, 2018 9:04 a.m.
UPDATE | Death toll from boat capsizing rises to 17
- May 8, 2004 midnight
NARRAGANSETT BAY 3 die, 1 is missing in boat accident
- November 2, 2003 midnight
AUSTINTOWN OSHA probes man's drowning at complex
- December 15, 2015 midnight
Boat capsizes; men OK
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.