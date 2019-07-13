Legal aid workshops next week in Mahoning Valley

Community Legal Aid is offering free workshops this month to anyone who may need legal assistance or who has an interest in these legal topics.

Legal Aid office hours at Taft Promise Neighborhood will take place Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the old Youngstown fire station, 3025 South Ave.; a legal clinic for veterans at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Youngstown VA Clinic, 2031 Belmont Ave.; and a divorce clinic at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Legal Aid’s Mahoning County office, First National Plaza, 11 Federal St., 7th floor.

There will be office hours at 9 a.m. July 24 at 3025 South Ave., and a divorce clinic at 9:30 July 24 at Legal Aid’s Trumbull County office at 160 E. Market St., Suite 225, Warren.

There also will be a legal presentation about Landlords’ Responsibilities and Tenants’ Rights Under the Fair Housing Act at 2 p.m. July 30 at Trumbull Metro Housing Authority, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, and legal office hours at 9 a.m. July 31 at 3025 South Ave.