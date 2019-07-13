Home Savings to give ceremonial check to amphitheater Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN — Home Savings Bank will present a ceremonial $500,000 check to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre before Saturday evening’s Wine and Jazz Festival concert.

The check will cement Home Savings’ commitment as a founding partner of the $8 million amphitheater, which opened last month.

Home Savings has underwritten a community events series at the new facility that offers discounted or free events.

Saturday’s Wine and Jazz Festival, featuring jazz guitarist Norman Brown, will begin at 7 p.m. The check ceremony will take place on the amphitheater stage at 6:50 p.m. Taking part in the ceremony will be Gary Small, president and CEO of Home Savings; Eric Ryan, president of JAC Management and JAC Live; Councilman Julius Oliver, D-1st; and Derrick McDowell, community engagement coordinator.

After the ceremony, T-shirts will be launched at the audience by the Austintown Fitch High School robotics team.