Federer tops Nadal in Wimbledon semis

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer waited 11 years to get another shot at Rafael Nadal on Centre Court. This one was a semifinal, not a final. It was settled in four sets, not five.

Felt like just as much of a classic contest, though, one that anyone present is not likely to forget.

That, of course, includes Federer, who managed to pull away and beat longtime rival Nadal 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 today by finally coming through on his fifth match point.

"I'm exhausted. It was tough at the end," Federer said. "Rafa played some unbelievable shots to stay in the match. I thought the match was played at a very high level."

Federer closed in on a ninth championship at the All England Club and 21st Grand Slam trophy in all. In Sunday's final, Federer will go up against Novak Djokovic, who is the defending champion and seeded No. 1.

Djokovic overcame Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 earlier to reach his sixth Wimbledon final. Djokovic is eyeing a fifth championship at Wimbledon and 16th major title.