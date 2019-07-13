1 dead, 1 injured in Ohio crash
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy is being performed to determine what may have caused a man to run his truck into a tree in Union County, killing himself and leaving his passenger injured.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the scene on an abandoned railroad bed in Union Township about 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Columbus Dispatch reports they found a 1998 Ford Ranger overturned near a tree about 75 feet from the road.
The driver, 43-year-old Jason O. Morris, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 41-year-old Dalen A. Mullet, also of Columbus, was transported with injuries. The newspaper says she was hospitalized in stable condition. An autopsy was scheduled today.
