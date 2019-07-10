Youngstown school parents invited to meet new CEO


July 10, 2019 at 10:33a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City School District parents are invited next week to a meet-and-greet session with incoming district CEO Justin Jennings.

The district’s Parent Pathways office is hosting the event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria at East High School, 474 Bennington Ave. Refreshments will be served.

Jennings plans more open houses after he officially takes office next month. He looks forward to meeting parents, families and community members.

“The school district and each of its schools are part of the community and we want input from community members about ways to improve,” he said. “We all have the same goal: to provide the best education we can for our scholars.”

