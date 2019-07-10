Youngstown school parents invited to meet new CEO
YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City School District parents are invited next week to a meet-and-greet session with incoming district CEO Justin Jennings.
The district’s Parent Pathways office is hosting the event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria at East High School, 474 Bennington Ave. Refreshments will be served.
Jennings plans more open houses after he officially takes office next month. He looks forward to meeting parents, families and community members.
“The school district and each of its schools are part of the community and we want input from community members about ways to improve,” he said. “We all have the same goal: to provide the best education we can for our scholars.”
More like this from vindy.com
- April 20, 2019 8:06 p.m.
Commission looks beyond candidates’ issues in CEO search
- April 25, 2019 7:50 a.m.
Jennings selected as next City Schools CEO
- May 19, 2019 midnight
Y’town’s new schools CEO must shun special interests
- September 5, 2017 midnight
Y'town schools get going with great expectations
- April 25, 2019 5:19 p.m.
Commission chooses Jennings to replace CEO Mohip
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.